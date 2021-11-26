Two big stars return to WWE television next week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown may not have been the most exciting show but WWE dropped two bits of news on it that are sure to get you excited to tune in to Monday Night Raw and SmackDown next week.

Indeed, it was announced during a promo for Raw that Edge would be making his return. He hasn’t been seen since defeating Seth Rollins to end their trilogy at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia back on Oct. 21.

There was no mention of what he’ll be back to do.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar’s suspension is officially lifted and he’ll be back on SmackDown next week:

Yes, they announced as much immediately after Sami Zayn won a battle royal for the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. The conspiracy against Zayn continues!

There is a show, Day 1, scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022, but after that it’s the Royal Rumble. We’re getting closer to WWE bringing all hands on deck for its big push to WrestleMania.