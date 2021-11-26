WWE Studios-produced, Becky Lynch & Roman Reigns-voiced animated flick gets streaming release

Several Paramount movies that had their release dates moved around multiple times during the pandemic were sold to streaming service and premiered there instead of in theaters. The Trial of the Chicago Seven ended up on Netflix. Amazon got The Tomorrow War. Now, the WWE Studios-produced animated movie flick Rumble is headed to Paramount’s own streamer — the creatively named Paramount+.

Rumble will now premiere on the ViacomCBS-owned service on Dec. 15.

What’s Rumble? We covered it when it when it originally announced for a traditional release this year, but here’s the official description:

“An entertaining and original animated family film that explores the world of monster wrestling and celebrates moving to your own groove and paving your own unique path to success.”

Other than WWE being one of the producers on the film, and the whole “monster wrestling” thing, the other reason this is now the second post about Rumble on Cageside Seats is because Universal champion Roman Reigns and Raw Women’s champ Becky Lynch are part of a voice cast that includes Will Arnett, Geraldine Viswanathan, Terry Crews, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Tony Danza, and Ben Schwartz.

Big Time Becks shared the new trailer earlier today (Nov. 26)...

The Man knows a thing or two about rumbling…



Don’t miss the new animated film RUMBLE, streaming Dec 15, Exclusively on @ParamountPlus #RumbleMovie pic.twitter.com/mIkAjkThBB — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 26, 2021

Ready to Rumble?