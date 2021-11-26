Help book a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match

Next Tuesday (Nov. 30), Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray will fight to see which women’s team gets the numbers at NXT WarGames the following Sunday.

A member of the winner’s side will get to enter the two-rings-one-cage structure third (and fifth, and seventh), giving them an advantage at various intervals until all eight people on both teams is in the match.

How will the men’s teams decide who gets that same advantage in their WarGames match? the same way! But who’s in the match? That’s where you come in...

It's time for YOU to decide which two Superstars will represent their teams in this Tuesday's #NXTWarGames Advantage Ladder Match!



⬇️ VOTE NOW ⬇️ https://t.co/FwJwHQRSju — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 26, 2021

Vote for either Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne or LA Knight from Team Old School. Then pick their opponent from Team New School’s Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo & Grayson Waller. The top vote getters will have a ladder match on Tuesday.

This match will join Kay Lee vs. Dakota, and a Tag Team title #1 contender’s match between Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner and Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde on Tuesday’s go home show.

Make your picks here.