WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 26, 2021) with a show emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring all the fallout following this past weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.
Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre teams up with Jeff Hardy to take on the duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Elsewhere on the card, Ridge Holland makes his in-ring debut on the blue brand with a singles match against Cesaro. Finally, WWE is teasing that Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the Universal championship will emerge.
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)
