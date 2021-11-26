WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 26, 2021) with a show emanating from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, featuring all the fallout following this past weekend’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

Advertised for tonight: Drew McIntyre teams up with Jeff Hardy to take on the duo of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. Elsewhere on the card, Ridge Holland makes his in-ring debut on the blue brand with a singles match against Cesaro. Finally, WWE is teasing that Roman Reigns’ next challenger for the Universal championship will emerge.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 26