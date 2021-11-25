Every WWE pay-per-view of 2021, graded

WWE’s annual December pay-per-view (PPV) event was canceled this year, which means this past weekend’s Survivor Series show was WWE’s final PPV of 2021.

From the Royal Rumble beginning with Drew McIntyre defending the WWE championship against Goldberg at the ThunderDome, to Universal champion Roman Reigns standing tall over Big E at Survivor Series, it’s been quite a ride from start to finish.

Below is a complete list of each WWE PPV in 2021, the grade assigned to it by the Cageside Seats staff, and the title given to our review of that event. Each title is clickable in case you want to go back and read full reactions for that particular show.

Royal Rumble: B+ (The bEST winners)

Elimination Chamber: B (New champions)

Fastlane: B+ (You tapped out)

WrestleMania 37, night one: A (A star is born)

WrestleMania 37, night two: B- (Acknowledge him)

WrestleMania Backlash: B (All on his own)

Hell in a Cell: B- (Win stupid prizes)

Money in the Bank: B (John Cena returns)

SummerSlam: C+ (The Beast in Sin City)

Extreme Rules: B (Reigns shows The Demon the ropes)

Crown Jewel: A (Nothing personal, it’s just business)

Survivor Series: C- (To be the man...)

Breakdown:

A’s: 2

B’s: 8

C’s: 2

D’s: 0

F’s: 0

Overall it looks like there were a lot of good shows this year, with very few events hovering at the extremes of the grading scale.

But giving out grades is largely a subjective exercise, and there’s a very good chance that your opinion will disagree with the Cageside staff on many of the shows. So let us know in the comments below which WWE PPVs were the most and least enjoyable of the year for you.

Do you agree that WrestleMania 37 night one and Crown Jewel were the best WWE PPVs of 2021, whereas SummerSlam and Survivor Series were the worst?