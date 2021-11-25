WWE released more than 80 wrestlers this year

One of the biggest stories in pro wrestling this year has been WWE’s staggering amount of roster cuts.

WWE amassed an extremely large roster in recent years in an attempt to hoard talent and keep AEW from becoming a viable competitor. That strategy failed. WWE also decided to rebrand NXT this year, in an attempt to address the glaring disconnect that has always existed between Triple H’s vision of NXT and Vince McMahon’s vision of the main roster.

As a result, WWE has fired over 80 wrestlers since the start of 2021. The company cited budget cuts as the driving force behind most of the roster cuts, even though WWE has achieved record profit levels during a global pandemic.

I’ve written so often about the latest round of WWE roster cuts this year that I felt it would be worthwhile to round them all up into one post. With that in mind, here is the list of 81 wrestlers fired by Vince McMahon thus far in 2021:

Aleister Black Alexander Wolfe Andrade Ari Sterling Ariya Daivari Arturo Ruas Ashante Adonis Asher Hale August Grey B-Fab Billie Kay Bo Dallas Bobby Fish Braun Strowman Bray Wyatt Bronson Reed Buddy Murphy Chase Parker Chelsea Green Curt Stallion Dezmond Troy Drake Maverick Ember Moon Eva Marie Ezra Judge Fandango Franky Monet Giant Zanjeer Gran Metalik Harry Smith Isaiah Swerve Scott Jake Atlas Jake Clemons Jaxson Ryker Jeet Rama Jessamyn Duke Jessi Kamea John Morrison Kalisto Karrion Kross Katrina Cortez Kavita Devi Keith Lee Killian Dain Kona Reeves Lana Lars Sullivan Leon Ruff Lince Dorado Marina Shafir Matt Martel Mercedes Martinez Mia Yim Mickie James Mojo Rawley Nia Jax Oney Lorcan Peyton Royce Ruby Riott Samir Singh Samoa Joe Santana Garrett Scarlett Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK) Skyler Story Stephon Smith Steve Cutler Sunil Singh Tegan Nox Tino Sabbatelli Tony Nese Top Dolla Trey Baxter Tucker Tyler Breeze Tyler Rust Vanessa Borne Velveteen Dream Wesley Blake Zachariah Smith Zayda Ramier

Some of these wrestler have resurfaced in AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling in the aftermath of being fired by WWE. But there aren’t enough spots to go around for the flooded free agent market, especially when you consider the fact that Ring of Honor is going on hiatus very soon and releasing all of its contracted wrestlers.