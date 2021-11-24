At least Raw in Brooklyn had a wholesome ending

WWE had a rocky second night in Brooklyn on Monday (Nov. 22). The Survivor Series fallout edition of Raw featured one full-on fan incident when Seth Rollins was assaulted, and tensions ran high later in the night too when Montez Ford, MVP & Sami Zayn had a verbal exchange with another member of the Barclays Center audience.

But when all was said and done, the wrestlers Superstars and fans WWE Universe were able to come together and rally behind a common cause — singing “Happy Birthday” to a little girl.

It helped that that little girl was Randy Orton’s daughter, whose name just happens to be Brooklyn. Brooklyn Orton turned five the night after her dad set the record for most matches on WWE PPVs, and New York marked the occasion with a sing along.

And I know what tired kids are like, and Brooklyn (the girl, not the borough) is a trooper for just hanging in there and not throwing a fit when mom & dad have her up at 11pm. But tell me you don’t look at this picture, see the pleased-but-relatively-unimpressed look on her face, and think, “Yep, that’s Randy’s daughter.”

Anyway, happy belated birthday Brooklyn (Orton)! And Brooklyn (New York)? Glad your Monday at least ended well.