NXT ratings return to normal after last week’s crash

NXT’s numbers were pretty dismal last Tuesday, but the ratings for Nov. 23 make that look like an anomaly.

This week’s performance isn’t amazing, but it’s back to what the show’s been doing for the last couple months — with the exception of a spike for Halloween Havoc, and Nov. 16’s crash. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT pulled an audience of 625,000 last night. That’s a nearly 9% improvement from the previous episode.

Ratings in the 18 - 49 year old demographic surged 27% week-over-week. The .14 landed the show in 31st place among cable originals. Again, not great... but much better than a week ago when it failed to crack the top 50.

We’ll see what it does with the final push for WarGames next Tuesday. In the meantime, here’s a look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

