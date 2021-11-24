Undertaker wants to help Omos become another Andre The Giant

As a guest on The Bump today (Nov. 24... but his segment was likely filmed earlier), Undertaker was again talking about wanting to take on a coaching role in WWE now that he’s retired as an active performer.

“... I think I’m a natural mentor type. I love being — when I’m in the venues, and I’m around the guys and people come and pick my brain, I really enjoy that. And talking philosophy, and then there’s people that I watch from home that I want to, you know, I want to get my hands on and say, ‘Okay, you’re doing this great, but think about this,’ and try and help them move along. So I’m trying to figure out in what capacity I’m going to move forward with that. But I definitely feel like I’ll definitely be involved in talent development somehow.”

The Phenom’s spoken about this before, but this time he mentioned a specific talent he wants to coach. Matt Camp brings up AJ Styles’ tag partner, and Taker had high praise for Omos:

“... it’s funny that you mentioned him [Omos] because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre [the Giant]. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement... but he’s special, almost as special. And the big thing for him to know, and to realize is that he is special, and that he’s different from everybody else. There’s nobody... you look at, the average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. “So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic, and he’s incredibly huge. He’s just a big, big, strong man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. And sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. We’ve had — he and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do. And if things get too heated, call me.”

It makes sense that Undertaker would work with Omos. He’s someone WWE clearly has high hopes for, and he’s working with someone the Dead Man thinks highly of in Styles, the man he worked with for his final match at WrestleMania 36.

Is Omos capable of being an Andre-like talent? Can Taker help him get there? Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.