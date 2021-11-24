Vince’s egg gave Raw a ratings boost

The egg plays.

Survivor Series fallout, several Mr. McMahon appearances, the presence of the SmackDown roster, online buzz about the attack on Seth Rollins, and a main event where the WWE title was on the line also played into it, of course. But the bottom line is that WWE’s latest “content integration” promotion led to improved ratings for the Nov. 22 Raw.

Viewership was more than 7% from the Nov. 15 episode, averaging 1.702 million across the show’s three hours. Raw’s .49 rating with the coveted 18 - 49 year old demographic was an almost 17% improvement over the Monday prior.

There was the a sizable audience drop for hour three, but it seems to have been mostly been outside the key demo, as the rating held well after 10pm ET. Here are those hourly numbers:

Hour One: 1.806 million / .50

Hour Two: 1.743 million / .51

Hour Three: 1.557 million / .47

Competition was stiff on the 22nd, too. Monday Night Football was king — as usual, with nearly 12 million watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trounce the New York Giants on ESPN and ESPN2. It remained a big night for news, with Tucker Carlson beating the third hour of Raw on cable (overall, WWE earned USA third place among cable originals, behind only football). And on the broadcast networks, ABC’s Dancing With The Stars finale and NBC’s The Voice both did big numbers.

No egg, or many of those other things Raw had going for it on Nov. 22, are set for next Monday, So we’ll see how that goes.

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily