NXT 2.0’s newest ‘sexy’ character is a rich daddy’s girl

You don’t need dirt sheets to tell you that WWE is trying to add sex appeal to NXT 2.0. The rebranded developmental show is built around Mandy Rose’s Toxic Attraction stable, a group most of the men’s tag division seems to be trying to get with.

Next up? Clueless meets Mean Girls with spoiled daddy’s girl Tiffany Stratton.

We only got a vignette for her on last night’s episode, and that only focused on her body while she took one of the tennis lessons her father pays for. But Stratton (played by Jessica Woynilko, a 21 year old gymnast & bodybuilder the company signed in August) already appeared on NXT with Xyon Quinn back in September, and made her in-ring debut on 205 Live last Friday...

We’ll see how Tiffany does on this show. Check out her teaser video, along with all the other highlights from the Nov. 23 NXT, in this playlist:

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Grayson Waller

LA Knight’s comments send Grayson Waller over the edge

Cameron Grimes calls out Duke Hudson after poker room attack

Tiffany Stratton is coming to NXT 2.0

Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

Andre Chase uses Cameron Grimes as a teachable moment

Santos Escobar is getting Legado del Fantasma back on track

The competition for Imperium’s NXT Tag Team Titles heats up

Shirai, Gonzalez and Jade need a fourth member for their WarGames team

Cora Jade vs. Mandy Rose

Joe Gacy thinks Roderick Strong needs to be more inclusive

MSK hit the road for the final leg of their search for the shaman

Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile

NXT is the perfect battleground for Solo Sikoa

NXT will learn to fear Boa once his new spirit is under control

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Carmelo Hayes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne – North American Title Match

NXT lines are drawn in all-out melee

Gacy formally invites you to his all-inclusive invitational (WWE Digital Exclusive)

The new school is on the rise (WWE Digital Exclusive)

NXT WarGames is Kay Lee Ray’s natural habitat (WWE Digital Exclusive)

Whoever wins next week will still fall to Imperium (WWE Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for NXT this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.