Seth Rollins comments on being attacked: ‘It’s terrifying, brother’

Seth Rollins flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday night (Nov. 23), less than 24 hours after he was attacked on by a fan on Raw. No rest for the weary or potentially traumatized... TMZ Sports was there waiting to get his comments.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” a masked Rollins told the interviewer as he exited the airport.

In response to being asked what he was thinking when his assailant sprinting down the Barclays Center ramp to tackle him, Seth said:

“It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.”

He laughed off the suggestion he might have thought it was part of the show, “once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner.” Rollins thankfully reported he was physically fine, “No, no serious injuries. Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.”

The fan has been charged with attempted assault, but Rollins declined to comment on the criminal aspect of the case. He did say WWE should set a precedent by banning the fan from events: “I’m always open to forgiveness and second chances, but for the time being at least.”