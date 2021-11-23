Men’s and Women’s teams set for NXT WarGames

Coming into the Nov. 23 episode of NXT, there was only one match announced for the Sun., Dec. 5 WarGames event. And that only had seven of the eight wrestlers who’d be taking part in the match booked.

The card filled up in a hurry, though. After the Cameron Grimes/Duke Hudson hair vs. hair match was set, three more bouts were added. And that Women’s WarGames vacancy was filled, too...

* That spot went to Kay Lee Ray, who will join Io Shirai, Raquel González & Cora Jade against Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne and Dakota Kai. Ray and Kai will have a ladder match on Nov. 30’s go home show to determine who gets the entry advantage.

* Imperium’s Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel will defend their NXT Tag titles on Dec. 5. Against who? That will be decided next week when Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde face Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner in a #1 contenders match.

* Turns out Joe Gacy and Diamond Mine won’t be teaming up. Instead, Gacy will challenge Roderick Strong for the Cruiserweight title at WarGames. Next Tuesday Gacy will host an all-inclusive invitational to continue his campaign against the toxic masculinity Strong’s name represents, and the weight-shaming inflicted by the name of the belt he carries.

* After Tony D’Angelo helped Carmelo Hayes retain the North American title in tonight’s main event, the show-closing brawl led to an old school vs. new school men’s WarGames match being added to the card. Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne & LA Knight will battle Hayes, D’Angelo, Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller in a two rings, one cage, staggered entry match. Waller lost to Ciampa in the opener, then spent the night fighting Knight backstage.

Sound like a good way to spend a Sunday night in December?