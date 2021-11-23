Hair vs. Hair match set for NXT WarGames

We saw a new look Cameron Grimes on NXT television this week, as the formerly merry millionaire somberly recounted a rough childhood that Duke Hudson reminded him a bit too much of when he, sore loser that he was, forcefully cut his hair last week after losing a poker hand.

Look at this guy:

"If I scratched and I clawed, it didn't matter how many nights I slept on a concrete floor... I showed all those people that @CGrimesWWE holds it down!" #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RIu9pgjtdV — WWE (@WWE) November 24, 2021

He actually cut one hell of a fiery promo, one that ended with his demanding Hudson join him in the ring to settle this over fisticuffs, as opposed to a poker game. Hudson refused, of course, so Grimes upped the ante and offered a Hair vs. Hair match for the upcoming WarGames pay-per-view on Dec. 5, 2021, at the Performance Center in Orlando. Duke, seemingly eager to finish the haircut he started last week, accepted.

So it’s on!

