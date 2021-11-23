Dana Brooke won the first title of her 8 year WWE career

A WWE Superstar achieved a career milestone on the Nov. 22 Raw. And no, we’re not talking about Austin Theory’s selfie with Mr. McMahon.

This involved a championship, and while the one in question changes hands more often than the WWE Women’s Tag titles Queen Zelina & Carmella won, it’s arguably equal in prestige — which is a knock on how Tag belts are booked more than hype for the 24/7 belt.

Anyway, more than eight years after signing with WWE, Dana Brooke can call herself “champ”. After Cedric Alexander beat Reggie for the green-and-gold strap, she hit the scene with the rest of the pack chasing after it and emerged victorious.

Either because they weren’t sure on the company’s current rules pertaining to intergender wrestling sports entertaining, or because they were just so happy for Dana, the gang let her celebrate and leave with the title.

How’s that for living up to her potential, (former 24/7 champ) Corey Graves?