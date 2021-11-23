Seth Rollins’ attacker arrested & charged, WWE comments

Follow-up reporting on the scary incident at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during Raw last night (Aug. 22) tells us that the fan who jumped the rail and attacked Seth Rollins has been arrested & charged by New York City Police.

An NYPD spokesperson told ESPN the attacker, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, is being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event). TMZ Sports says Spencer has a court hearing scheduled for next month.

The police report says Rollins (real name Colby Lopez) left the incident with a swollen lip, but refused medical attention. He yelled at his attacker while security got control of the situation, and then exited the stage where his wife Becky Lynch (Rebecca Quin) appeared to be checking on him.

Get you a partner like Becky Lynch. She was ready to handle business for Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/Cfufv8flV1 — A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@akfytwrestling) November 23, 2021

WWE issue a statement to the media regarding the attack:

WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Barclays is the same venue where Bret Hart was attacked by a fan during the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.