Vince McMahon’s missing egg mystery solved

As the story goes, according to the Wrestling Observer, at least, WWE really wanted The Rock to appear at Survivor Series and cut a deal that would see him appear on the show while they both celebrated the 25 year anniversary of his debut and promoted his new film on Netflix, Red Notice. Except The Rock had other things going on and couldn’t make it the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York for the show.

That left WWE running an entire angle around Rock gifting Vince McMahon with “Cleopatra’s Egg,” apparently worth $100 million and not at all a prop from the movie, and Vinny Mac showing it off to Roman Reigns. Then, someone stole it and he demanded Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville find the culprit, or this would drag into Raw.

The way it was put together kinda sorta hinted at The Rock appearing in some way. It never happened, and was never going to, and it left folks disappointed.

But that’s okay, we still had a mystery to solve on Raw!

McMahon, eager to solve said mystery, offered up a reward for information leading to the culprit — a shot at Big E and the WWE championship. Sami Zayn, eager to pounce, delivered the goods.

It was Austin (Theory) all along.

His story? “I just wanted to take a selfie with it in your office” and because there were so many people around, he got scared and took it back to his hotel and took selfies with it there. Zayn called out how disgusting the behavior was and Vince responded by dropping all charges, saying it reminded him of himself, and then gave Theory the title shot instead of Zayn.

Theory was pinned later in the night.

Raw is doing near record low ratings on a weekly basis.

