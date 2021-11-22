Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella win WWE women’s tag team titles

Surprise!

In a match that wasn’t announced beforehand and therefore wasn’t promoted in any way beforehand, Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella defeated Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. to win the WWE women’s tag team titles on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The two have been going back-and-forth for a couple weeks, so this isn’t totally out of nowhere. They just had to get past the Survivor Series pit stop. The match was also fairly good, all things considered:

Vega, who won the Queen’s Crown tournament just one month ago in Saudi Arabia, now adds a title to her resume, her very first title win in WWE. This will also be Carmella’s first run with the tag team titles. Nikki and Rhea’s reign ends at just 64 days.

