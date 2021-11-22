Fan jumps the rails at Raw, attacks Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, having just finished an angle with Finn Balor on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, was walking back up the aisle to the stage set up. While doing so, a fan managed to make his way over the rails and attacked Rollins live on USA Network:

Cameras quickly cut away when it became clear this wasn’t part of the show.

Here’s a video from a fan nearby:

a fan attacked seth oh my god #RAW pic.twitter.com/yjXNmmeEWg — ashley (@visionembracer) November 23, 2021

Those in the arena said security quickly intervened, with Michael Hayes making an appearance from backstage, although off camera. Rollins appeared to be okay, as he stood out on stage and played up to the cameras before finally making his way to the back.

The fan was escorted out of the building by security and the rest of the fans in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York let him know what they thought about him:

Entire Barclays Center chanted “asshole” at the dude who tried to jump Seth Rollins as he was escorted from the arena. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FwEgfqQhEb — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

All that matters is it appears Rollins is okay.

Remember, folks, it’s just a show. Never do this kind of thing.