 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fan jumps the rails at Raw, attacks Seth Rollins

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Seth Rollins, having just finished an angle with Finn Balor on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, was walking back up the aisle to the stage set up. While doing so, a fan managed to make his way over the rails and attacked Rollins live on USA Network:

Cameras quickly cut away when it became clear this wasn’t part of the show.

Here’s a video from a fan nearby:

Those in the arena said security quickly intervened, with Michael Hayes making an appearance from backstage, although off camera. Rollins appeared to be okay, as he stood out on stage and played up to the cameras before finally making his way to the back.

The fan was escorted out of the building by security and the rest of the fans in attendance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York let him know what they thought about him:

All that matters is it appears Rollins is okay.

Remember, folks, it’s just a show. Never do this kind of thing.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...