Rampage & SmackDown’s ratings fluctuate on big news night

The final television numbers for Fri., Nov. 19 are in.

At 8pm ET on network TV, WWE SmackDown dipped slightly with the final push to Survivor Series. On cable after that show ended, AEW Rampage’s Full Gear fallout episode bounced back after getting some of the worst numbers of its brief life for the go home one.

SmackDown had an audience of 2.064 million, a less than 2% drop from the week before. The decline in the 18 - 49 year old demographic rating was a little steeper. Last Friday’s .52 was a 7% decline from Nov. 12’s. That was third best among broadcast shows, as ABC’s 20/20 focused on the Rittenhouse verdict and dominated the night.

Eleven of the top twenty cable originals were Fox News’ coverage of that same story, but Rampage still had 556K viewers — nearly 8% more than the week prior. The key demo number also rebounded. The .22 rating was a 10% increase from Nov. 12. AEW earned TNT 17th place on the night.

Next week shouldn’t see anything nearly as momentous as the news out of Wisconsin last week. But it is the day after Thanksgiving, so lower numbers should be expected.