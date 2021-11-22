The Rock wasn’t at Survivor Series, and he almost certainly won’t be on Raw either

This summer it sounded like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be at Survivor Series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

We later heard it wasn’t going to happen. But almost everyone who watched the Nov. 21 PPV - which included frequent mentions of his 1996 arrival, a show-long angle promoting his Netflix movie Red Notice, a battle royal ostensibly designed to celebrate his legacy, and his cousin Roman Reigns in the main event - convinced themselves maybe, just maybe, The Great One would make an appearance. It looked like a lot of fans at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center were lingering after Reigns beat Big E expecting Rocky’s music to hit.

It didn’t. And if you’re holding out hope that maybe the continuation of the Vince McMahon/Cleopatra’s egg story that doubles as a Red Notice commercial on Raw means perhaps Rock will show up tonight (Nov. 22)? Well, to steal one of an NXT announcer’s old gimmicks, I’m afraid I have some bad news.

Johnson is filming an upcoming project in Australia right now. The travel distance, and the quarantine periods required to leave and return to a film or television set in the age of COVID, means he’s not going to be able to pop over to pop the crowd in New York City.

Could he send a message “via satellite”? You’d think so. Frankly, the fact that he didn’t last night is pretty odd. The only explanation I can come up with is that they want to save and Rock x WWE collaborations for when/if they start the build to a Roman match, something they’re said to be hoping to pull off in 2023 for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

So if you’re an optimistic type, you can hold out hope for that. But don’t expect anything else... no matter who stole Vince’s egg.