Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair’s Survivor Series program

We’ve heard from The Queen Charlotte Flair and The Man Becky Lynch about their falling out and the bitter worked shoot rivalry it created, leading to a buzzed-about Survivor Series match. But what does The Man’s man think?

BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani found out when he chatted with Seth Rollins after he led Team Raw to victory in the men’s elimination tag match on the PPV last night (Nov. 21).

Rollins says the disintegration of Flair & Lynch’s friendship is real. But he says it hasn’t really affected him backstage. Unsurprisingly, he’s just really proud of his wife.

"She's my wife. She's my ride or die. I'm always on her side, no matter what."



❤️ An incredibly proud @WWERollins reacts to @BeckyLynchWWE's thrilling win over Charlotte Flair at #SurvivorSeries



@arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/8jOumta94z — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 22, 2021

“I can’t even relate to the experience she probably went through out there tonight. You know, it’s one thing to go out and perform on a high level on a pay-per-view, having a near one year old baby that you also have to take care of. But when you have fallen out with your best friend — and I can tell you, legitimately, that’s been a process that’s been going on for years and it really reached a boiling point recently, as all the reports have said. “So there was nothing about going into this match she was comfortable with, and so I imagine it was an extremely cathartic experience for her. I’ve been out there and had matches where there wasn’t that much tension, and it’s brought me to tears when I come back. So I can only assume she’s in a real interesting place. Hopefully, a good place because they both killed it out there, and I was really proud of her and everything she has done and did tonight... “No [it wasn’t awkward for me backstage], I don’t think so, man. I’m in a position where [laughs] I think I am a bit of a leader. I’ve been here a long time now and so, I don’t think anything puts me in an awkward situation, as far as I don’t have to pick sides. I’m pretty fair on things, and I see them as they come. And so, yeah, I didn’t feel any awkwardness. I mean, it’s definitely awkward for them. I’m sure the women’s locker room it was very difficult to deal with. But for me, she’s my wife, so she’s my ride or die. I’m always on her side no matter what.”

That’s about as good an answer as you can give when you’re someone who plays a character for a living being interviewed as said character but trying to honestly comment on the real issues behind your significant other’s character’s storyline... right?