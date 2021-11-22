WWE Raw results, live blog (Nov. 22, 2021): Survivor Series fallout

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 22, 2021) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, featuring all the fallout from the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) that went down just last night in the very same venue.

Advertised for tonight: Vince McMahon was given the gift of a $100 million Cleopatra Egg from The Rock that is totally real and definitely not a prop from a movie set and someone stole it! He’s pissed! He wants it back, and he has the whole roster on hand to get it! Plus, it’s time to move into some actual storylines beyond brand warfare!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR NOV. 22