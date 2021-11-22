In something of a surprise, Vince McMahon made a rare television appearance for WWE at the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He showed up with Cleopatra’s Egg, which, as it turned out, wasn’t just a fun callback to 1990 but a bit of promotion for The Rock’s latest film, Red Notice, on Netflix.

McMahon claimed it wasn’t a prop from the movie but rather The Rock personally gifted it to him and it’s worth $100 million. He told all this to Roman Reigns, who was unimpressed and remarked it’s almost as much as his next contract.

Slick.

Naturally, someone stole it from his office and he demanded Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville get to the bottom of it, lest he bring the entire roster to Monday Night Raw this week to figure out who is responsible. Seeing as we got no resolution to the mystery of the missing Egg, that would seem to be the plan.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Survivor Series: