What was "Match of the Night" at Survivor Series?

WWE has officially put a bow tie around its Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) with Roman Reigns winning yet another main event match, this time pinning WWE Champion Big E after one hell of an encounter.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Seth Rollins as the sole survivor in the men’s 5-on-5 elimination match, Bianca Belair as the sole survivor in the women’s 5-on-5 elimination match, RK-Bro making history with Randy Orton scoring a win over The Usos, Becky Lynch cheating her way past Charlotte Flair, and so much more.

