WWE Survivor Series 2021 results: Roman Reigns wins again

Wrestlers representing Friday Night SmackDown spent their entire night getting their ass handed to them at Survivor Series this year at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Monday Night Raw won five straight matches on the pay-per-view portion of the broadcast, with the lone blue brand victory coming on the pre-show. And that was just because Damian Priest got himself disqualified.

That left only the main event, where Universal Champion Roman Reigns took on WWE Champion Big E.

Going in, there never felt like there was much doubt about the outcome to the match. This is Reigns, after all. But I’ll be damned if they didn’t work their hardest to make you believe E might actually pull it off. He came close a time or two, enough to make him credible.

But Reigns, like he always does, withstood the test and stood tall by the time it was said and done.

Not that it matters, but this gives SmackDown an actual victory for the night! How about that?!?

