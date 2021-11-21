As is now tradition, both the men’s and women’s divisions got a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at tonight’s (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The men went first, with Seth Rollins as the sole survivor. The women went second.

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina Vega, and Carmella were representing Monday Night Raw. Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Toni Storm, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler were representing Friday Night SmackDown.

Here’s the order of elimination (and how they were eliminated):

Carmella (pinned by Toni Storm because she was messing around with her mask) Queen Zelina Vega (pinned by Toni Storm) Toni Storm (pinned by Liv Morgan after Oblivion) Liv Morgan (pinned by Sasha Banks after a Frog Splash) Rhea Ripley (pinned by Shayna Baszler) Sasha Banks (counted out while fighting with her own team on the outside) Natalya (pinned by Bianca Belair) Shayna Baszler (pinned by Bianca Belair) Shotzi (pinned by Bianca Belair after the Kiss of Death)

That left just Bianca Belair as the sole survivor for the red brand, having gone through a 1v3 situation to win it. It’s been a dominant showing for Raw tonight.

