Becky Lynch cries looking back at Survivor Series match with Charlotte Flair

WWE largely sold the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair match at tonight’s (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on the reports of legitimate beef between the two stars. There was a backstage confrontation between the two after a title exchange segment went awry a while back, word got out, and it quickly became clear they could do something with the real life animosity that seemed to exist there.

So they did. Lynch and Flair had themselves a pretty damn good match, one the former won by cheating and using the ropes to assist her in pinning the latter.

After, she straight up cried during an interview talking about everything that happened, again mixing reality with kayfabe to leave us just as confused as we ever were:

“Yeah, even watching the video packages I got a little bit emotional because… you know… to see every… to see where we came from to where we are now, and the hatred there, you know, the hatred going out there… it’s just so sad, you know? Like, that’s somebody who I loved so much, who I trusted with my life, you know? We’ve been through everything together. We nearly died in a car crash together. And just how much we despise each other now… I just wanted to rip her apart out there. I wanted to rip her apart. I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to, like I set out to do. And I don’t know if I’m happy or I’m sad about that but I got the win. And now she knows, she can’t deny it, she can’t deny it, I’m the better woman.”

Powerful stuff either way.

