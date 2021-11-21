WWE Survivor Series 2021 results: Omos wins battle royal

There was still some space left on the card after each champion vs. champion and traditional elimination style match was booked for Survivor Series tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, so WWE went ahead and booked a 25-man battle royal to get a bunch of other dudes on the card.

They said it was in honor of The Rock, who they were celebrating on this night as it was the 25 year anniversary of his debut match in the company.

Drew Gulak was the first guy out, then Shelton Benjamin, then Humberto, all tossed by Omos. R-Truth tried to bribe him with a slice of pepperoni pizza from Pizza Hut — gotta get paid off those brand deals — but Otis is the guy who went for it. Truth slapped his ass, happy about this, and Otis tossed him. Omos then took him out. Cesaro chucked his tag team partner, Chad Gable, not long after.

On it went like this, with more and more wrestlers clearing out of the ring. We got a brief showdown between the two biggest guys in the match, Omos and Shanky, but the former made quick work of the latter.

Sami Zayn tried to find some solidarity with his fellow SmackDown wrestlers but they didn’t bite and instead ganged up to help eliminate him. The conspiracy continues.

Omos was, of course, the star of the show here. He was the guy throwing everyone out, getting all the way up to 8 eliminations before four guys tried to gang up on him to get him out. He tossed three of the four.

Leaving only himself and Ricochet.

David and Goliath.

Goliath won this time.

The match was nothing compared to what came after — The Street Profits stealing the pizzas ringside — that presumably Omos had earned for winning — and throwing pieces of said pizza out to the crowd.

