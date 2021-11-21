As is now tradition, both the men’s and women’s divisions got a traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at tonight’s (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The men went first.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Finn Balor were representing Monday Night Raw. King Xavier Woods, Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus were representing Friday Night SmackDown.

Here’s the order of elimination (and how they were eliminated):

Kevin Owens (walked out on his team before the match even got going, and was therefore counted out) Happy Corbin (pinned by Finn Balor after a Coup de Grâce) King Xavier Woods (passed out in the Hurt Lock) Drew McIntyre (counted out while fighting with Bobby Lashley) Bobby Lashley (counted out while fighting with Drew McIntyre) Finn Balor (pinned after eating a Brogue Kick) Sheamus (pinned after being rolled up by Austin Theory, somehow) Austin Theory (pinned after a Swanton Bomb by Jeff Hardy) Jeff Hardy (pinned after getting Rollins got his knees up to avoid the Swanton Bomb and followed it up with the Stomp)

That left just Seth Rollins as the sole survivor, giving Raw the win and making it 2-1 on the night up to this point.

