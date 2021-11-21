Although SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was, to my eyes, the true main event for tonight’s (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, WWE went ahead and opened the show with it.

Hey, at least we didn’t have to wait long to see if the SHOOT FIGHT would break out, like was teased and/or hinted at and/or mentioned by “The Nature Boy” during a tweet session.

It didn’t, of course. It was never really going to, because while there may be elements of truth to how everyone feels about Flair backstage, we’re still talking about professionals who had a job to do.

So they went and did it.

They tried to make it look like a shoot, with the two working a bit more physical than usual. They slapped each other around, but never too much. They used each other’s finishers, but didn’t actually get a finish with them.

Instead, Charlotte tried to cheat and got caught. Lynch reversed her and cheated herself and didn’t get caught.

So she won.

“She can go tell the dirt sheets,” Lynch said to the camera after, “I’m the freaking best.”

