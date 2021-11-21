Hey, an actual story for a Survivor Series match!

For those of you unaware, although I am the humble leader of the operation here at Cageside Seats dot com, my right hand man Sean Rueter is in charge of doling out assignments for previews for WWE pay-per-view matches. He generally treats me well in that regard, as he often lets me write about the biggest match on the card, whatever that may be.

He probably did that again here, considering Roman Reigns vs. Big E is almost certainly headlining Survivor Series tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. But it is not the biggest match on the card in my eyes. No, that honor belongs to Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, the real main event, no matter what position it ends up in.

Claire did a great job with it, by the way.

The problem, of course, is this show is long on hyperbole, short on stakes. Flair vs. Lynch has something going for it, a deeply personal feud you can convince yourself is actually real because, well, that may actually be the case. This isn’t so for Reigns vs. Big E, though I shouldn’t complain too much.

At least there’s a story here.

That story isn’t just that Big E is the WWE champion and Reigns is the Universal champion and they shall battle to for the distinction to be known as the top champion in the promotion, it’s that Reigns has been using Xavier Woods to service his humiliation fetish, and that just cannot stand, man.

The New Day will always be there to answer the call against The Bloodline.

And so Big E will be fighting for his brother as much as himself, and then he’ll go back to Raw and Woods will carry it on from there. But what will that look like?

We find out tonight.