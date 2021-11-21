WWE Survivor Series goes live on Peacock, WWE Network & PPV tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) at 8 pm ET from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its Kickoff show starting at 7:00 pm ET.

Advertised for the show: Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura represents Friday Night SmackDown against United States Champion Damian Priest representing Monday Night Raw. This was announced late in the day.

There will also be previews of all the matches on the card, analysis, breaking news, and more. The pre-show panel of analysts and experts will break down all the action before the PPV goes live.

The show starts at 7:00 pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

Don’t forget to check out complete results and live match coverage of the entire Survivor Series event by clicking here.