WWE takes over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) for its Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring a whole gaggle of potentially exciting matches. Or not. It is all about brand warfare, or supremacy, or bragging rights, or whatever else they’ve come up with for this thing. None of it matters much. The hope is just that the card delivers good matches.

To that end, we’ve got Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch to look forward to, what with all the supposed real life animosity that exists there. We’ll also get to see Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest, RK-Bro vs. The Usos, and a 25-man battle royal. Oh, and the usual traditional Survivor Series big team elimination matches for both the men and women’s divisions.

You can get up to speed on everything you need to know for the show in our Preview Stream here. This one will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout.

Enjoy the show!