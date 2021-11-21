WWE Survivor Series 2021 predictions

WWE Survivor Series is all set to take place tonight (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It begins at 7:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 8 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PREDICTIONS

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

Geno Mrosko: I hope they work stiff as hell, potatoes all over the place, just really convince me they might break down into a full blown fistfight, a knock down, drag ‘em out type slugfest, a pier 6 brawl. They definitely aren’t getting a finish, though. Pick: No contest

Sean Rueter: WWE seems to think that leaning into the heat is the way to go here, and there’s one thing that would cause the fans’ temperature to rise. Pick: Charlotte Flair

Kyle Decker: I don’t know if Charlotte’s backstage heat would affect an outcome if another people are frustrated with her, but the fact is Becky is their top star in the women’s division (and one of their overall ones). They should demonstrate that here. Pick: Becky Lynch

Claire Elizabeth: Listen, if Toni Storm thinks that Becky Lynch is gonna win, that’s good enough for me. Pick: Becky Lynch

Cain A. Knight: Becky is the bigger star. The locker room sees her as the hero and Flair as the villain. I think Vince McMahon has to protect her. Pick: Becky Lynch

Stella Cheeks: I literally have no idea. The egos involved in this match are outrageous, backstage and in the ring. It feels like impossible to predict soo Pick: DQ no winner

Marcus Benjamin: Whew. This match. Easily the most anticipated of the night for me and also the one where I have no clue what’s going to happen. Not an inkling, not even half of an inkling. Becky is the face in this situation and the fans usually ride with her over Charlotte any day of the week, so the face wins and the heel does something to keep her heat. Pick: Becky Lynch

Big E vs. Roman Reigns

Geno Mrosko: A genuinely interesting match for all the story surrounding it but the outcome seems fairly obvious. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: It’s me, the concern troll who lives under the bridge. Roman is doing a phenomenal job playing a really interesting character, and this will be another in a series of great PPV matches from him. But the certainty of his victories are starting to be a detriment to his reign. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: I’d like to see Big E here to build up a man who should be champion for a while. However, if Big E wins this match, that’d make him a contender for Roman’s title. Yes, E holds the WWE title, and that title has been very well presented, but Roman is the top champion in the company. If someone beats him, they should get a title shot against him, even if that person is WWE champion. And I don’t know how they do that. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: I love Big E and I’m glad he’s getting a solid title reign but also I don’t really think they’re gonna have Roman drop a fall until WrestleMania, so... Pick: Roman Reigns

Cain A. Knight: Roman Reigns always wins on pay-per-view. Pick: Roman Reigns

Stella Cheeks: Big E is incredible and has already proven himself to be worthy of a big belt, but I have a hard time believing that Roman Reigns will lose. I expect there will be a lot of family based shenanigans involved. Pick: Roman Reigns

Marcus Benjamin: I love Big E. Somehow his ways just hypnotizes me. But I don’t see him getting this W because the Tribal Chief, even when he’s vulnerable, picks up wins like birds pick up bread crumbs. There will be chicanery and “gaga” and Reigns will undoubtedly cheat, but a win is a win. Pick: Roman Reigns

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Geno Mrosko: Only one of these guys has Rick BOOGS by his side. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura

Sean Rueter: Having consulted with my fellow yinzer Patrick McAfee, we’re confident the Intercontinental champion will bring the hammer DAHN n’at. Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura

Kyle Decker: I think it’s clear that they see more in Priest than they do in Nakamura. Shinsuke has been on the roster for awhile and even had a couple world title feuds, but it’s obvious this is his ceiling right now. That’s not completely evident with Damian. Pick: Damian Priest

Claire Elizabeth: Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship reign has been a real afterthought, while Damian Priest continues to be one of the least offensive parts of Raw every week, so I know how I’m going. Pick: Damian Priest

Cain A. Knight: I don’t think Damian Priest has ever lost a one-on-one match on the main roster. Pick: Damian Priest

Stella Cheeks: Damian Priest got a whole hype package on RAW. He’s the favorite current mid-card champion. Pick: Damian Priest

Marcus Benjamin: One of these men has a new gimmick while the other doesn’t. That new gimmick needs protection. Pick: Damian Priest

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Geno Mrosko: Riddle is going to take another loss for his team. Pick: The Usos

Sean Rueter: A loss here could signal trouble ahead for either team, so I’m going with the team least likely to break up. Pick: The Usos

Kyle Decker: This one is a real toss up. It’s a good time to give RK-Bro a rub against a dominant team. Pick: RK-Bro

Claire Elizabeth: I feel like SmackDown is only getting victories when the Bloodline is involved. Pick: The Usos

Cain A. Knight: Jimmy disappoints the Tribal Chief with every pin he takes, so he’ll lose again when he falls victim to an RKO. Pick: RK-Bro

Stella Cheeks: The Usos lose and then say sorry by making sure Roman wins. Pick: RK-Bro

Marcus Benjamin: I can see RK-Bro taking a loss here. Randy keeps showing his frustration with Riddle’s annoying desire to be a good person and do the right thing. It’s pathetic! They’re sowing the seeds for a breakup and we know Jimmy and Jey aren’t dissolving until the Head of the Table says so. And he ain’t saying so. Pick: The Usos

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin, Sheamus)

Geno Mrosko: The blue brand has a much better chance of getting along well enough through the match to make it work, so that’s where we’re going with it. Pick: Team SmackDown

Sean Rueter: All I really care about is what KO does to Theory when he tries to take a team selfie. If what I want to happen does happen, the numbers don’t lie. It spells disaster for Samoa Joe at Sacrifice Team Raw at Survivor Series. Pick: Team SmackDown

Kyle Decker: These random matches are a real toss up. I think the real question is if someone on one of these teams is going to get released prior to the match. But in the end, the biggest star in the match is Drew McIntyre so that makes his team the favorite. Pick: Team SmackDown

Claire Elizabeth: SmackDown’s motley crew has way fewer heavy hitters in it, with three former world champions to Raw’s four, and of those, Jeff Hardy is mostly spent so it might as well be two. Pick: Team Raw

Cain A. Knight: The Raw team has four heels, whereas Team SmackDown has more babyfaces. The red team is much stronger on paper than the blue team, but I’m sticking with the good guys. Things will fall apart for Raw after Rollins is disqualified. Pick: Team SmackDown

Stella Cheeks: The Raw team is going to be their own worst enemy. Too many egos and too many show-offs. Pick: Team SmackDown

Marcus Benjamin: SmackDown wins. The crap they’re doing with the Raw team is weird and setting up their eventual demise. Seth, Lashley, KO, and Theory all on the same team? With the lone face in Finn? Like that high school game show my alma mater often frequents, it’s academic. Pick: Team SmackDown.

Team Raw (Queen Zelina Vega, Carmella, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Toni Storm, Natalya)

Geno Mrosko: Talk about a coin flip. I think it’s possible they use this to put over the next title challenger on the red brand, Liv Morgan. Yeah, we’ll go with that. Pick: Team Raw

Sean Rueter: Just cause I went blue in the men’s match, and because they have 2/5 of the NXT side that won in 2019 and SmackDown only has 1/5, which gives them a 141 2/3% chance of... you get the joke. Pick: Team Raw

Kyle Decker: After losing the feud with Becky Lynch, Bianca could really use a win. They can protect Sashas Banks by positioning her as the only team member standing for awhile. Pick: Team Raw

Claire Elizabeth: Team SmackDown simply cannot hold together under the massive strain of Sasha and Shotzi’s egos. Pick: Team Raw

Cain A. Knight: Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan need this win more than anybody on the blue team. Pick: Team Raw

Stella Cheeks: Now? Is it Toni Time now? ??? Pick: Team SmackDown

Marcus Benjamin: If the men on Raw are going down in flames, the women will soar like a flock of Phoenixes. Pick: Team Raw

25-man Dual Branded Battle Royal

Geno Mrosko: Omos is in this match. That makes it fairly simple. Pick: Shanky

Sean Rueter: Going with a guy who knows a thing or two about winning meaningless battle royals on Big 4 PPVs. Pick: Cesaro

Kyle Decker: Since it is in the honor of the Rock, I think they give it to a charismatic babyface. Of these 25 men, Montez Ford seems to fit that mold the most. Pick: Montez Ford

Claire Elizabeth: The surprise is that Erick Rowan returns to capitalize on being the last man to wrestle the Rock and wins it all on his way to earning his revenge for WrestleMania whatever number it was I’m tired and not looking it up. Pick: Erick Rowan

Cain A. Knight: Omos is the best wrestler in kayfabe out of the bunch, so I’m picking him. Pick: Omos

Stella Cheeks: This really is a sh*t PPV card, huh? Pick: Omos

Marcus Benjamin: This is a thing? I’m out of it for a bit and WWE has delusions of grandeur. Omos is in the match. And when Omos is in the match, Omos almost always wins. Pick: Omos

That’s how we see the card playing out.

You?