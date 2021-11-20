The Usos better not screw this one up

The match

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle go up against against Jimmy and Jey Uso tomorrow night (Sun., Nov. 21, 2021) at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The story

Survivor Series is all about the corresponding champions from Raw and SmackDown wrestling each other in non-title matches for bragging rights and brand supremacy. RK-Bro and The Usos are the tag team champions of Raw and SmackDown, respectively, so that’s why this match was booked on the Survivor Series card.

Jimmy and Jey wanted to send a message to Orton and Riddle ahead of the match, so they crashed the go home episode of Raw and beat RK-Bro in a six man tag match. It wasn’t all good news for The Usos, though, because Randy Orton nailed Jey with an RKO after the match was over.

That’s it. That’s the whole story right there. Brand warfare is super awesome, right?

In order to add an extra layer here, I’d like to also note that Roman Reigns is not a happy Tribal Chief when The Usos lose, as they’ve done multiple times lately. They also screwed up on the go home episode of SmackDown when they actually thought he gave a damn about being crowned king of WWE. If Jimmy and Jey screw up again and lose this match against RK-Bro, it’s not going to sit well with the Tribal Chief.

