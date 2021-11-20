Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included WWE firing eight more wrestlers, Big E and the Usos invading the enemy brand, and Toni Storm added to Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock has decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Alpha Academy

Chad Gable is very good at losing wrestling matches, and while WWE protects Otis from taking falls, he’s fairly ineffective as Gable’s muscle. Nothing about this heel version of Otis stands out and he’s not over, especially when compared to how popular he was as a babyface. It’s almost like Vince McMahon’s big man training classes completely missed the point about the importance of being unique.

Stock Down #2: The Mysterios

Both Rey and Dominik Mysterio have been thrown off the Raw men’s Survivor Series team and fed to Bobby Lashley in the process. In the case of Dominik it’s understandable why he wouldn’t be on the Raw all-star team, but it’s baffling that Rey’s status as a legend and all-time great wrestler is continually undervalued by WWE.

Stock Down #1: Dirty Dawgs

These guys recently challenged for the Raw tag titles, yet they were single-handedly dominated by Omos on this week’s (Nov. 15) Raw. Whenever one man takes out a tag team all by himself, it’s never a good look for that team. Yes, technically Omos had help from his partner AJ Styles, but it was clear that the big man would have beaten Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler all by himself if he didn’t tag out of the match.

Now let’s see whose stock has increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Sheamus returned to SmackDown this week (Nov. 19) following multiple broken noses and outlasted three other men to qualify for the men’s team at Survivor Series. Ridge Holland provided a key assist and will be an ally of the Celtic Warrior’s going forward.

Stock Up #2: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has once again embraced the dark side, and he’s immediately back to talking the kind of beautiful trash that only heel KO can. He’s determined to break bad on the Raw roster, and he got right back in the winner’s column with a win over regular Finn Balor.

Stock Up #1: Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville

WWE is embracing heel authority figures again.

Sonya Deville has had it in for Naomi for a while, and her abusive methods are now targeted towards Aliyah too (as well as pathetic referees from NXT).

Adam Pearce has been headed down a corrupt path ever since Brock Lesnar kicked his ass a few weeks back. Pearce has used his power to screw over the Mysterios, and he even threatened Big E during this week’s Raw. Big E actually followed Pearce’s orders, and it was a bit of a head-scratcher to see the top babyface champ obey or be intimidated by threats from a man of questionable character/judgment.

At one point, Deville and Pearce were referred to as The Authority, which I hope is a mistake. The Authority actively made WWE programming much worse circa 2015 when WWE booking just couldn’t help itself with babyfaces being screwed over and made to look like garbage way too frequently and for way too long. The storyline should have been over and done with at Survivor Series 2014, and WWE drove a lot of viewers away from the product when it dragged on for much of 2015.

Pearce and Deville raise their individual stock by getting away with abusing their powers, but WWE programming is likely better off when they aren’t such blatantly evil and corrupt authority figures.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think has changed the most this week?