United States champion vs. Intercontinental champion

Damian Priest has Raw’s secondary men’s title. Shinsuke Nakamura has SmackDown’s. It’s WWE’s All Star Game. Let them fight.

The Road to Survivor Series

U.S. champ Priest and Intercontinental champ Nakamura have walked entirely separate ones to get to the Sun., Nov. 21 PPV in Brooklyn. Well, almost. I’m pretty sure they were in the ring at the same time during the Royal Rumble last January. Other than that, though? This is all about brand supremacy, baby!

After Crown Jewel, the Archer of Infamy won a quick feud with T-BAR. He looked to be headed into one with Apollo Crews, but then didn’t appear on the last two weeks worth of television.

Shinsuke’s reign on SmackDown has been more about Pat McAfee marking out for Rick BOOGS and his entrance music than it has been about title defenses. Pretty sure Happy Corbin is owed a shot by virtue of winning one of those “Championship Contender” matches, and he’ll probably dethrone Nak too, if I had to bet. In the meantime, we get this.

What to watch for

BOOGS.

Conventional wisdom is this will tell us which guy WWE is higher on at the moment. Priest is booked stronger, but Nakamura is on television more often... so I guess this will be the tiebreaker.

Other than that? This could be a good match. Or it might not. Eat Arbys.