 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

WWE announces 25-man battle royal for Survivor Series

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Just days away from Survivor Series, and only six matches scheduled for the card, WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown that a duel brand battle royal will also take place on the show. Here’s who will be involved:

  • Ricochet
  • T-BAR
  • Mansoor
  • Cesaro
  • Montez Ford
  • Angelo Dawkins
  • Erik
  • Ivar
  • R-Truth
  • Drew Gulak
  • AJ Styles
  • Omos
  • Sami Zayn
  • Angel
  • Humberto
  • Apollo Crews
  • Commander Azeez
  • Otis
  • Chad Gable
  • Shelton Benjamin
  • Cedric Alexander
  • Dolph Ziggler
  • Robert Roode
  • Jinder Mahal
  • Shanky

That’s an easy way to ensure some of the bigger names who weren’t on the card — like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, and Shanky — have a spot. Keeping it at 25 wrestlers in honor of The Rock’s anniversary is also a clever bit, though we won’t anticipate “The Great One” showing up to hit the winner with a Rock Bottom and a People’s Elbow.

That might be the only thing that would make this all worthwhile, though.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...