WWE announces 25-man battle royal for Survivor Series

Just days away from Survivor Series, and only six matches scheduled for the card, WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown that a duel brand battle royal will also take place on the show. Here’s who will be involved:

The battle for brand supremacy this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries just got bigger… in the form of a 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal in honor of #Rock25!https://t.co/1bQBRDMUrH pic.twitter.com/bsFa4L2QoM — WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021

Ricochet

T-BAR

Mansoor

Cesaro

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Erik

Ivar

R-Truth

Drew Gulak

AJ Styles

Omos

Sami Zayn

Angel

Humberto

Apollo Crews

Commander Azeez

Otis

Chad Gable

Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Jinder Mahal

Shanky

That’s an easy way to ensure some of the bigger names who weren’t on the card — like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, and Shanky — have a spot. Keeping it at 25 wrestlers in honor of The Rock’s anniversary is also a clever bit, though we won’t anticipate “The Great One” showing up to hit the winner with a Rock Bottom and a People’s Elbow.

That might be the only thing that would make this all worthwhile, though.