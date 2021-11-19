WWE announces 25-man battle royal for Survivor Series

Just days away from Survivor Series, and only six matches scheduled for the card, WWE announced during Friday Night SmackDown that a duel brand battle royal will also take place on the show. Here’s who will be involved:
The battle for brand supremacy this Sunday at #SurvivorSeries just got bigger… in the form of a 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal in honor of #Rock25!https://t.co/1bQBRDMUrH pic.twitter.com/bsFa4L2QoM— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
- Ricochet
- T-BAR
- Mansoor
- Cesaro
- Montez Ford
- Angelo Dawkins
- Erik
- Ivar
- R-Truth
- Drew Gulak
- AJ Styles
- Omos
- Sami Zayn
- Angel
- Humberto
- Apollo Crews
- Commander Azeez
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- Shelton Benjamin
- Cedric Alexander
- Dolph Ziggler
- Robert Roode
- Jinder Mahal
- Shanky
That’s an easy way to ensure some of the bigger names who weren’t on the card — like AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, and Shanky — have a spot. Keeping it at 25 wrestlers in honor of The Rock’s anniversary is also a clever bit, though we won’t anticipate “The Great One” showing up to hit the winner with a Rock Bottom and a People’s Elbow.
That might be the only thing that would make this all worthwhile, though.
