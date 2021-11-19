Sheamus joins SmackDown Survivor Series team

When Sami Zayn lost to Jeff Hardy last week, he was removed from the men’s Survivor Series team. A replacement wasn’t announced and, in fact, WWE went the entire week with nary a word on what the plan was for the fifth team member.

Finally, the company announced a Fatal 4-Way for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with Sheamus returning to action for the first time since being drafted to the blue brand, Jinder Mahal getting his first match since the same, Cesaro, and Ricochet all getting a shot to win the spot.

Only one of them had Ridge Holland as a fan, though.

Indeed, just as Cesaro appeared to get the upper hand, just as he was about to put his old Bar teammate down to lift himself up, Holland hit the scene to provide enough of a distraction to give Sheamus the edge he needed to come back and steal the victory away.

The 5th member of the Men's SmackDown #SurvivorSeries will be @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/tI9tZi5Oww — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021

That pairs Sheamus with Hardy, Happy Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and King Xavier Woods for the upcoming Survivor Series event this Sun., Nov. 21, 2021, in Brooklyn.

