Fatal 4Way to determine final man on SmackDown’s Survivor Series team

For reasons that have never been entirely clear, Adam Pearce & Sonya Deville have been tinkering with the line-ups WWE announced on Twitter for the 2021 men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams.

With only two days to go before the company’s “All Star Game” at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, there’s still one open slot. That’s on the SmackDown men’s squad.

Last Friday, Pearce had two previously announced members of the blue side wrestle, with the loser kicked off the team. Sami Zayn lost to Jeff Hardy, and was out. But we didn’t know who would replace him.

Now we do, or at least, we know it’ll be either Ricochet, Cesaro, Sheamus, or Jinder Mahal...

Unless the powers that be change their minds again between now and Sunday (Nov. 21). Here’s a look at the Survivor Series card as it currently stands:

Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair

Universal champ Roman Reigns vs. WWE champ Big E

Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin & TBD)

Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina & Carmella) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks , Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm)

Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos

United States champ Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura

Ready for some brand-on-brand action?