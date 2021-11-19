Roman Reigns hints at transitioning to Hollywood when his current WWE contract is up

Everyone wants to ask Roman Reigns about The Rock, but mostly about a potential feud between the two most famous Samoans in WWE history taking place sometime between this Sunday (Nov. 21) at Survivor Series and WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

On ESPN’s The Michael Kay Show, Reigns was asked about his interest in following Rocky into the world of movies. The Tribal Chief made it clear that’s a path he plans to explore, but he played it coy about when it would start to be a bigger part of his plans.

“We’ll have to see. I think there’s gonna be some moves made here pretty soon. There’s always this speculation, these contract talks — all that portion of it is my business. People who can dive deep enough, I’m sure they can uncover, turn enough stones to figure out the timeframe. “That’s something I want to dabble in and I want to gain more experience. I want to use these tools that I’ve learned. WWE has done so right by me. They’ve given me so much, and placed so many great blessings and opportunities in front of me, and I’ve just had to capture them, just grab that ball and run with it. I’d like to think that along the way I’ve just picked up so many skills, and just experienced so many things that are gonna help me. “Because at the end of the day, we all know how this works. This is a young man’s game. You can’t fall down your whole life. You have to get to a point where you can transition, and you can continue to connect and create new, fresh, and evolved content for your fanbase and your supporters. I think I have the ability to do that. “At the end of the day, it’s about getting in that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. But I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end. And if that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.”

It’s a smart answer that will serve him well during his next contract negotiations with Vince McMahon & team, whenever those happen (there haven’t been any reports on the length of Reigns’ current WWE contract).

As to his Hollywood prospects? Roman’s only had cameos on sitcoms, and small roles in Hobbs & Shaw with cousin Dwayne, and Netflix’s David Spade comedy The Wrong Missy, but he’s acquitted himself well enough. You’ve got to start somewhere. Now it sounds like he’s ready for more, and in today’s content hungry world, there should be plenty of opportunities for studios & audiences to acknowledge him.

Do you think they will?