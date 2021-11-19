Looks like Triple H is back on the job

In early September, WWE announced that Triple H was recovering from a “successful procedure” undertaken after he experienced a “cardiac event”.

Other than a grateful tweet, we hadn’t heard much about The Game outside the rumor mill. Shawn Michaels spoke about taking on most of his friend’s responsibilities at NXT, but that was pretty much it.

Now it looks like he’s at least doing some work using his Paul Levesque, Executive Vice-President gimmick. TikTok user danielledesma410 posted multiple videos today (Nov. 19) showing Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and other members of WWE’s management team - including Levesque - touring the site of the company’s new headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Of course, we don’t know what or how much work Haitch is doing, but the he’s up and around doing any - and looking in good health period - is a welcome sign.

It was just reported earlier this week that WWE hopes to move into their new HQ next year.