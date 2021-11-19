Xavier Woods sent a message to Kenny Omega on G4

Back before AEW was launched, the friendly rivalry between Xavier Woods (aka Austin Creed) and Kenny Omega was a staple of the wrestle web. It even gave us a WWE-promoted The New Day vs. The Elite video game showdown on UpUpDownDown back in 2018.

Once it was Tony Khan and not New Japan writing Omega checks, that all went away. But now that his new hosting gig on G4 has started, Woods is on airwaves that Vince McMahon doesn’t control. He’s reportedly not thrilled with all his business arrangements with WWE, either. So the King of the Ring took the opportunity to send his boy some get well wishes:

The fine print on that message to the banged up Belt Collector reads, “Hopefully see you here, soon...” Is Woods angling to run back their Street Fighter feud? He never did get a chance to avenge that loss he took a few years back...

Using the international language of Dragon Ball Z, Kenneth responded. And I think a Goku in a healing chamber means, “You’re on!”

Can The Forbidden Door make this happen? Stay tuned to Attack of the Show, I guess.