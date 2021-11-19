WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Nov. 19, 2021) with a show emanating from the XL Center Hartford, CT, featuring the go-home show for the Survivor Series pay-per-view event taking place this Sunday, Nov. 21.
Advertised for tonight: Sasha Banks takes on Shotzi in a singles match. These two wrestlers will be teammates on Sunday, but Sasha is looking for revenge tonight after Shotzi brutally attacked her a few weeks ago.
WWE also released a teaser video suggesting there will be some follow-up to last week’s show-closing angle where The Bloodline took out King Woods, and Roman Reigns wore his crown.
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)
Loading comments...