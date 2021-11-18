WWE fired 18 wrestlers just a couple weeks ago, and now Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that several more have been released tonight. Here is the list of names that he included:

John Morrison

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

Isaiah Swerve Scott

Tegan Nox

Drake Maverick

Shane Thorne (SLAPJACK)

Jaxson Ryker

John Morrison has been presented as a low card comedy act ever since he returned to WWE nearly 2 years ago, and he has done nothing except meditate backstage on Raw ever since The Miz recently turned on him.

After firing B-Fab two weeks ago, WWE completed the ouster of Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott) by now cutting every remaining member of the group. This is one the most perplexing main roster call ups in WWE history, I would imagine, given they were just drafted to SmackDown last month and given a bunch of video packages hyping up their arrival.

Jaxson Ryker posted a dumb and bad tweet before eventually turning babyface and mostly disappearing from television after his feud with Elias ended.

Drake Maverick won the 24/7 title on a recent episode of Raw.

Tegan Nox came back from two devastating knee injuries and was eventually called up to the main roster as part of a tag team with Shotzi, but they were split up in October’s draft.

SLAPJACK had the greatest match in the history of our sport, but WWE doesn’t seem to care.

Sapp followed up by saying that WWE’s Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis cited budget cuts as the reason for these releases.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as more develops, Cagesiders.