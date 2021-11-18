Aliyah was originally named to the SmackDown women’s team at Survivor Series, But after winning her debut match on the blue brand, Sonya Deville made the surprising decision to remove Aliyah from the pay-per-view, which is coming up this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Sonya has now announced Aliyah’s replacement. The spot is going to Toni Storm:
With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women’s team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday!— Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) November 18, 2021
Storm was quickly eliminated from the Queen’s Crown Tournament in October before disappearing off SmackDown television for a few weeks. She recently resurfaced on SmackDown to confront the women’s champion, Charlotte Flair. Perhaps Storm’s inclusion in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series is a sign that WWE has concrete plans to continue her story with Flair once the battle for brand supremacy is in the rearview mirror.
Here’s the updated line-up for WWE’s “All-Star Game”:
- Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair
- Universal champ Roman Reigns vs. WWE champ Big E
- Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin & TBA)
- Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina & Carmella) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks , Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya & Toni Storm)
- Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos
- United States champ Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental champ Shinsuke Nakamura
Loading comments...