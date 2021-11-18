Aliyah was originally named to the SmackDown women’s team at Survivor Series, But after winning her debut match on the blue brand, Sonya Deville made the surprising decision to remove Aliyah from the pay-per-view, which is coming up this weekend on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Sonya has now announced Aliyah’s replacement. The spot is going to Toni Storm:

With #SurvivorSeries fast approaching, I want to ensure each brand is represented by the best and brightest Superstars. Therefore, it’s my pleasure to announce that TONI STORM will be the fifth and final member of the #Smackdown Women’s team. Congrats and good luck on Sunday! — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) November 18, 2021

Storm was quickly eliminated from the Queen’s Crown Tournament in October before disappearing off SmackDown television for a few weeks. She recently resurfaced on SmackDown to confront the women’s champion, Charlotte Flair. Perhaps Storm’s inclusion in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series is a sign that WWE has concrete plans to continue her story with Flair once the battle for brand supremacy is in the rearview mirror.

Here’s the updated line-up for WWE’s “All-Star Game”: