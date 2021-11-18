Keith Lee says goodbye to his terrible WWE ring gear

One of WWE’s biggest talent failures in years was their inability to effectively use Keith Lee on the main roster. It was all downhill for the Limitless One after the high point of debuting with a victory over Randy Orton at Payback 2020.

His ring gear and theme music were immediately changed for the worse on Raw. Seriously, what the hell were they thinking here:

By the end of the year there were rumors that Vince McMahon sent Lee and others to big man training classes at the Performance Center, which was a damning sign for Lee’s future on the main roster.

Lee missed most of the first half of 2021 with serious health issues. Shortly after he returned, there were rumors that WWE wanted to turn him heel and call up Adam Cole to be his manager. Turning Lee heel and moving Cole into more of a managerial role sounded like pure madness.

WWE eventually threw a bizarre Bearcat gimmick on Keith Lee, accompanied by corny hype material along the lines of ‘Bearcat Lee is clawing his way to Raw’. We didn’t see enough of the Bearcat gimmick to know for sure it would be a spectacular failure, but it wasn’t off to an inspiring start. Lee was then fired by WWE just a few weeks into it.

Lee recently took to Twitter to say goodbye to one memory from his time on the WWE main roster, while assuring fans that he is looking forward to the future:

Final moments....RIP to that singlet. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/hsJNDoQNGs — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021

Now that we’ve had some time to let his release sink in, can you believe how badly WWE screwed up Keith Lee on the main roster, Cagesiders?