WWE 2K22 will try to save the series with these 10 innovations, including MyGM mode

Following the glitch-filled disaster of WWE 2K20 from two years ago, WWE 2K22 has a lot of pressure to deliver a great product for fans of pro wrestling video games.

To that end, 2K and Visual Concepts has released the video embedded above that quickly runs down a Hit List of the 10 innovations you can expect to see in the game, which is set to launch in March 2022.

Here’s the full rundown of these 10 features:

Redesigned gameplay engine

New controls

Stunning graphics

Immersive presentation

New 2K Showcase

MyGM

MyFaction

MyRise

Universe Mode

Creation Suite

The hype video also teases there is so much more to come, before showing Drew McIntyre walking to the ring with his giant flame-generating sword. More game details will be announced in January.

I have to say, I am impressed with 2K’s restraint here. It had to be tempting to use five seconds in the video to curse out WWE for giving the game developers unnecessary headaches in the aftermath of so many wrestlers being fired from the roster while 2K22 has been in development.

Do you like what you see, Cagesiders? Will you be handing over YourMoney for MyGM mode and the rest of these features?