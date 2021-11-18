Bobby Lashley narrowly escaped murder at the hands of Goldberg in Saudi Arabia, and now he’s set to compete for the Raw brand in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series 2021, coming up this weekend (Sun. Nov. 21).

What lies ahead for the All Mighty once the battle for brand supremacy is over and done with? In an interview with iHeartRadio’s Josh Martinez, Lashley made it clear that he’s ready to go for the long-anticipated dream match against Brock Lesnar.

“I’m always prepared. I’m in my final run. I think I have a few years left, but I’m open for anything. I mean I train, I’m always in shape, I’m always ready to go. So it’s never something where you have to call me up and then you’ve got to wait months or weeks or anything like that. I’m ready to go right now.”

So why hasn’t the fight ever happened? Here is Bob’s best guess:

“I think ‘cause the people around him don’t want to make it happen.”

I’m not saying Lesnar’s camp has no role in the dream match never happening, but the bottom line is that if Vince McMahon wanted the match to happen by now, we would have seen it. Speculation from the summer suggested it wouldn’t make sense to book Lesnar to lose against WWE champion Lashley before getting into a feud with Universal champion Roman Reigns, and that’s one of the reasons why Bobby was booked in a match with Goldberg instead of Lesnar at SummerSlam 2021.

Do you think we’ll get to see Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar at some point during Lashley’s final run in WWE?